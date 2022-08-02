System to bring stormy night

High-pressure overhead kicks us off with nice conditions. An area of low pressure will track east from Manitoba to Ontario overnight. This will bring a warm front across the area, which will trigger a line of storms overnight into tomorrow. Some could be strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. This clears out by early morning in the east. Then, as the cold front moves in tomorrow a few more thunderstorms develop in the central and east during the day. Cooler air will follow the system on Thursday before the heat returns on Friday!

Today: Mostly sunny early on and becoming cloudy by the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-80s west, upper 70s east, low 70s along the shorelines

Tonight: Storms spreading from west to east

>Lows: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Morning storms in the east. Then, mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with scattered storms popping up

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with morning showers in the east

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

