Soaking rain tonight & Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight ahead of a warm front. For Wednesday, warm and humid conditions are expected, with highs reaching into the 80s for most. A few areas near the Wisconsin border may reach 90 degrees. Additional showers and storms will be possible in the central and eastern U.P. Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy, with gusts to 30 mph.

>Lows: 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and humid, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Rain should end in the western U.P. by the afternoon. Windy, with gusts to 35 mph.

>Highs: 80s. A few 90 degree readings are possible toward the Michigan/Wisconsin border

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated rain shower possible in the morning in the western U.P.

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and humid, with scattered rain showers.

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated rain shower.

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated rain shower possible in the morning in the western U.P.

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 70s

