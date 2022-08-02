Ontonagon community votes on candidates and millages

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Voting took place all across Ontonagon on election day, including at the Ontonagon Township Library.

By 3 p.m. 617 votes were submitted, with 50 to 60 absentee ballots still to be processed. Polling officials say that it is on track to be a normal turnout, which is usually around 1,200 people.

Voters had decisions to make on multiple millage proposals. This includes two specific millages related to handling the pension payments for employees who retire from the former Ontonagon Memorial Hospital.

The first is a proposal of 20 mills, only to be collected at the village level, and the second is county-wide at two mills.

The Township Deputy Clerk, Bill Chabot, says the outcome could go either way.

“Talking to people on the street, it seems like 50% are for, and 50% are against,” said Chabot. “It’s their own personal opinion, I guess. We’re not in a position here at the Township to give any opinion. It’s like flipping a coin, it can go either way, I think.”

The results will be revealed on Aug. 3, and it is unsure how the county will react to either outcome.

