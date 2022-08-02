Ontonagon community votes on candidates and millages

The proposals, created to handle pension payments to hospital retirees has an equal chance of passing or failing
The community of Ontonagon stepped into voting areas across the county, voting both for...
The community of Ontonagon stepped into voting areas across the county, voting both for candidates and 2 mills that aim to handle pension payments to the Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Voting took place all across Ontonagon on election day, including at the Ontonagon Township Library.

By 3 p.m. 617 votes were submitted, with 50 to 60 absentee ballots still to be processed. Polling officials say that it is on track to be a normal turnout, which is usually around 1,200 people.

Voters had decisions to make on multiple millage proposals. This includes two specific millages related to handling the pension payments for employees who retire from the former Ontonagon Memorial Hospital.

The first is a proposal of 20 mills, only to be collected at the village level, and the second is county-wide at two mills.

The Township Deputy Clerk, Bill Chabot, says the outcome could go either way.

“Talking to people on the street, it seems like 50% are for, and 50% are against,” said Chabot. “It’s their own personal opinion, I guess. We’re not in a position here at the Township to give any opinion. It’s like flipping a coin, it can go either way, I think.”

The results will be revealed on Aug. 3, and it is unsure how the county will react to either outcome.

For more information on the millage, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
Police identify woman killed in Marquette crash near rock cut
A death investigation on Packerland Dr in Green Bay. Aug. 2, 2022.
Police: Green Bay homicide suspect may be in UP
Police are searching for a suspect in an assault that took place Monday morning in Iron County.
Police search for suspect in Iron County assault
Britz was charged with six counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of child...
Chassell man charged for child sexually abusive activity
Nancy Gerwatowski was extradited back to Michigan on a warrant related to the Mackinac county...
Mother of ‘Baby Garnet’ in Mackinac County cold case extradited back to Michigan

Latest News

With the Tour Da Yoop, Eh passing through Houghton, the City of Houghton celebrates Bicycle...
Houghton celebrates first Bicycle Day as Tour Da Yoop, Eh passes through
Original musical premiers in Crystal Falls on Aug. 6.
Original musical premieres Aug. 6
Michigan GOP cancels election watch party, reports threat
TV6 Forecast 08.02.22
TV6 Weather 08.02.22