NMU Men’s Basketball adds adds five freshman and pair of transfers ahead of 2022-23 season

Head Coach for the Wildcats, Matt Majkrzak announced Monday five incoming freshmen and two transfers have signed and will join the program.
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University announced Monday it has added five freshman and a pair of transfers ahead of 2022-23 season. These new additions represent the incoming class of Wildcats for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season .

Head coach for the Wildcats, Matt Majkrzak announced five incoming freshmen and two transfers have signed and will join the program. The freshman joining the program are Aidan Bellisle, CJ Campbell, Najashi Tolefree, Casey Verhagen, and Max Weisbrod and transfers Josh Evans and Diego Robinson.

“We are really excited about this incoming recruiting class,” said Majkrzak. “With only two upperclassmen on our roster, we felt it was important to add some veteran players in Diego and Josh who have already completed tremendous careers at NAIA institutions. At the same time, it was important for us to keep bringing in top tier high school talent. The biggest thing that stands out about these guys is how hard they all work on their games outside of practice. They are passionate basketball players that care about their craft. In addition, they are tremendous young men that are great students and place a high value on academics. We are thrilled about their potential to make big impacts on and off the floor.”

The Wildcats finished last season with an 18-12 record and played in the GLIAC Championship losing to Davenport University 67-100. Although the majority of the wildcats that will play this season are only freshman or sophomores, the addition of Evans and Robinson along with upperclassmen returners Justin Kuel and Max Bjorklund should make for an interesting mesh and chemistry of basketball, a mix of young high school talent with experienced and wise collegiate athletes.

The Wildcats are set to open their 2022-23 season on Nov. 12 in Houghton at the GLIAC Challenge.

