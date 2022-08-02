Nationally renowned mental health advocate, motivational speaker making tour through UP

Upper Michigan Today episode 87 covers when and where to see David Bartley
Schedule of upcoming David Bartley events in the U.P.
Schedule of upcoming David Bartley events in the U.P.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s primary election day and a pirate ship makes its way through the Portage Canal.

Upper Michigan Today news of the day Tuesday, August 2.

Plus... Jason Wallner of the Northcare Network and Adam Valeski of the Michigan National Guard talk about an upcoming series of events happening across the U.P.

Nationally renowned motivational speaker David Bartley is making a mental wellness tour for veterans and the general public.

Wallner and Valeski explain why Bartley is a good fit for the residents of the U.P.

David Bartley, a mental health advocate and motivational speaker, is coming to the U.P. for a series of events.

Bartley’s tour is three days long and hits multiple U.P. counties.

When and where you can see David Bartley in the U.P.

Bartley’s schedule of events:

Schedule of upcoming David Bartley events in the U.P.
Schedule of upcoming David Bartley events in the U.P.(WLUC)

For questions or comments, contact Pam Basal at PBasal-cgapsi.com or call (202) 987-3934.

And finally... expect more tricks than treats this Halloween.

Hershey says there's a Halloween candy shortage.

Watch Upper Michigan Today M-F on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
Police identify woman killed in Marquette crash near rock cut
Police are searching for a suspect in an assault that took place Monday morning in Iron County.
Police search for suspect in Iron County assault
Britz was charged with six counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of child...
Chassell man charged for child sexually abusive activity
Nancy Gerwatowski was extradited back to Michigan on a warrant related to the Mackinac county...
Mother of ‘Baby Garnet’ in Mackinac County cold case extradited back to Michigan
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought ‘justice’

Latest News

Sign outside NMU
NMU reinstates mask mandate following rise in COVID-19 cases
Houghton County Sheriff Department.
UPDATE: Former Houghton County Undersheriff sentenced to probation for OUIL
Michigan elections.
Michigan voters to decide 5-way Republican gubernatorial primary
A scenic hike in the Upper Peninsula could potentially be fatal without necessary precautions.
Hiawatha National Forest shares hiking safety tips