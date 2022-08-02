Nationally renowned mental health advocate, motivational speaker making tour through UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s primary election day and a pirate ship makes its way through the Portage Canal.

Upper Michigan Today news of the day Tuesday, August 2.

Plus... Jason Wallner of the Northcare Network and Adam Valeski of the Michigan National Guard talk about an upcoming series of events happening across the U.P.

Nationally renowned motivational speaker David Bartley is making a mental wellness tour for veterans and the general public.

Wallner and Valeski explain why Bartley is a good fit for the residents of the U.P.

David Bartley, a mental health advocate and motivational speaker, is coming to the U.P. for a series of events.

Bartley’s tour is three days long and hits multiple U.P. counties.

When and where you can see David Bartley in the U.P.

Bartley’s schedule of events:

Schedule of upcoming David Bartley events in the U.P. (WLUC)

For questions or comments, contact Pam Basal at PBasal-cgapsi.com or call (202) 987-3934.

And finally... expect more tricks than treats this Halloween.

Hershey says there's a Halloween candy shortage.

Watch Upper Michigan Today M-F on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.