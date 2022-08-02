Nationally renowned mental health advocate, motivational speaker making tour through UP
Upper Michigan Today episode 87 covers when and where to see David Bartley
Plus... Jason Wallner of the Northcare Network and Adam Valeski of the Michigan National Guard talk about an upcoming series of events happening across the U.P.
Nationally renowned motivational speaker David Bartley is making a mental wellness tour for veterans and the general public.
Wallner and Valeski explain why Bartley is a good fit for the residents of the U.P.
Bartley’s tour is three days long and hits multiple U.P. counties.
Bartley’s schedule of events:
For questions or comments, contact Pam Basal at PBasal-cgapsi.com or call (202) 987-3934.
