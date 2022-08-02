Michigan voters to decide 5-way Republican gubernatorial primary

Michigan elections.
Michigan elections.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Polls are open for Michigan’s primary election from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. local time Tuesday.

On the top of the ballot statewide, there is a five-way Republican gubernatorial primary. Candidates are vying to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

The candidates are Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Kevin Rinke Garrett Saldano, and Minister Ralph Rebandt.

In the Legislative section, there are Republican primaries for the 37th and 38th State Senate Districts and the 107th, 108th and 109th State House Districts. There are Democratic primaries for the 37th State Senate District and the 109th State House District.

There are a handful of primaries for county board seats and a variety of local millage proposals.

Click here to find out what’s on your ballot.

As results come in, check here for updates. Watch TV6 & FOX UP for live coverage from 10:00-11:35 p.m. eastern time, and check the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page for updates.

