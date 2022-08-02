Michigan Primary Election 2022 Results

Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, Aug. 2 is Primary Election Day in Michigan.

Upper Michigan voters are tasked with voting in the Gubernatorial Race where five candidates are vying for the republican seat to run against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November 2022.

There are also candidates running for the 38th State Senate District, 108th State House District and 109th State House District.

Unofficial results sent to TV6 & FOX UP are available here.

