Houghton celebrates first Bicycle Day as Tour Da Yoop, Eh passes through

With the Tour Da Yoop, Eh passing through Houghton, the City of Houghton celebrates Bicycle Day, a new annual celebration that promotes fitness and tourism.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUGHTON Mich. (WLUC) - The Tour Da Yoop, Eh is passing through Houghton as it continues across the U.P.

In honor of this, the City of Houghton has declared a ‘Bicycle Day’, at the request of one of its participants.

“Dan Dalquist, who is a big biker in town, came to the City and asked if we could declare today, August 2nd, as Bike Day in Houghton,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara.

The annual celebration aims to promote bike safety, fitness, and tourism in the area. The founder of Tour da Yoop, Eh, James Studinger, thinks it sends a good message.

“I think it’s a great thing to do,” said Studinger. “The U.P. has about 1% of the bike accidents lower Michigan does. And things like making an annual Bike Day just brings attention to the safety of biking that is in the Upper Peninsula.”

He also points out the kinds of people you can meet while out biking.

“Every year, the same thing that people comment the most on is the amazing people we meet, the people that are biking that come up here,” continued Studinger. “For some reason, it attracts a hugely awesome quality person.”

People who decide to ride should keep their safety in mind, but also have fun.

“Number 1, be safe,” said Tour Da Yoop, Eh Participant Dan Dalquist. “Have a helmet, and understand the traffic rules. Number 2, enjoy it! Go out and ride the bike path, ride along the shoulder of the road, just get out and ride.”

A party to celebrate the biker’s return from the Keweenaw is also a part of Bike Day,

“This evening we’ve got some activities on the deck of the Keweenaw Brewing Company,” continued Dalquist. “There’s an open house, there’ll be a food truck there selling burritos, and as the riders come in, they’ll be stopping there and talking to people, and there are some special announcements taking place.”

The bikers hope Houghton will continue to enjoy biking even after the day is over.

For more on bike safety, click here.

