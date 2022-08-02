Election Day reminders
What to know before heading to the polls
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s primary Election Day in Michigan.
There are a few key things to keep in mind before heading to the polls.
Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney talks about voting preparations and expectations ahead of this primary election.
Whitney adds reminders about absentee voting and when to avoid long lines at the polls.
Visit www.MI.gov/vote to view a sample ballot, check your registration status and find the location of your polling site.
