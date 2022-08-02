Election Day reminders

What to know before heading to the polls
It's Primary Election Day in Michigan.
It's Primary Election Day in Michigan.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s primary Election Day in Michigan.

There are a few key things to keep in mind before heading to the polls.

What to know before hitting the polls on primary election day in Michigan.

Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney talks about voting preparations and expectations ahead of this primary election.

Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney shares reminders ahead of election day.

Whitney adds reminders about absentee voting and when to avoid long lines at the polls.

Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney reminds you about absentee voting in this primary election.

Visit www.MI.gov/vote to view a sample ballot, check your registration status and find the location of your polling site.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

