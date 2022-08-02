Do Good In The Copper Country campaign shines spotlight on volunteers

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Health Foundation (PHF) has launched a new campaign called “Do Good in the Copper Country”.

It aims to bring monthly recognition to hardworking volunteers.

“Our community is blessed to have just an incredible group of volunteers that go out and make a difference every day in our community,” said PHF Marketing/Communications Director Michael Babcock. “Many of them work for a non-profit, many of them are just walking up and down the street doing good deeds.”

The idea was conceived following the success of last year’s Superior Educators campaign, which celebrates hardworking teachers.

One volunteer award has been handed out so far, which belongs to Calumet Township Volunteer Fireman David Luoma, who was selected in July for his work maintaining equipment at the station.

Anyone can nominate a volunteer for a future award.

“The volunteers can be doing anything,” said Babcock. “We don’t care what organization they are a part of or what event they are supporting.”

A committee of non-profits selects a winner each month. One of these is Omega House in Houghton, which is always grateful for its volunteers.

“Some of the residents that come here don’t have a lot of visitors,” said Omega House Executive Director Michael Lutz. “And our volunteers spend a lot of their time in the room, sitting quietly with them, or sharing stories because they have a lot to say. We learn a lot through our volunteers.”

Other non-profits on the committee include Mercy EMS and Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home.

Volunteer groups can also be recognized, and organizations can ask for assistance.

“If you’re a non-profit organization or an event that needs volunteers, there’s a spot to fill out a form and let us know about the volunteer opportunities you have,” said Babcock.

To nominate a volunteer or to fill out the form, click here.

