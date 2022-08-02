Another bomb threat reported at Gogebic Community College

(Gogebic Community College logo)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Community College received another bomb threat at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The college received a threat on Monday as well. Police say Tuesday’s threat was similar in nature to the report made Monday.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police worked with the college administration to evacuate and lock the buildings down. Police say the college was thoroughly searched and no explosive devices or anything else suspicious was found.

There have been similar threats reported not only in the state of Michigan but nationwide, according to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department. This is an ongoing investigation involving local, state and federal law enforcement.

