59-year-old Chicago man bikes around all 5 Great Lakes

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Jim Kreps completed his 1,400-mile biking journey around Lake Superior Tuesday which is the last of five Great Lakes he has biked.

Kreps said he first began the journey 12 years ago.

“I got the desire to go back home to Toledo, Ohio, and rode around Lake Erie and after Erie it was Ontario and after that, it was Huron then Michigan, and finally the big one — Lake Superior,” Kreps said.

Kreps said finishing Superior was not an easy feat. The journey took him 24 days, riding 60 miles per day. He biked a total of 50,000 feet in inclines, mostly in Canada.

“One of the nice things of touring on a bike is you’re at a slower pace than you are in a car doing 50 or 60 miles an hour,” Kreps said.

And one of the benefits of being at a slower pace is taking in the history of the Great Lakes.

“From the war of 1812, all the way back to the mid-1800s, around Lake Superior, the copper and ore mining here in this region — it’s spectacular to read and see the history,” Kreps said.

Kreps said he prepared to do tours by biking to work every day in Chicago.

“That’s 10 miles in the morning and 10 miles in the afternoon in the snow, cold weather, anything,” Kreps said.

And before biking Superior, he trained even more than usual.

“I started riding Saturdays and Sundays 50 or 60 miles back to back. That’s one of the challenges of doing a tour is to wake up every morning and ride again,” Kreps said.

Now that he’s finished with the Great Lakes, he plans to bike the Pacific Coastline, Atlantic Coastline and across the United States.

