$18M Munising Marketplace project receives State Land Bank Authority loan

A rendering of the proposed Munising Marketplace
A rendering of the proposed Munising Marketplace(Renovare Development)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Land Bank (ACLB) has been approved for a $250,000 loan by the State Land Bank Authority (SLBA) to develop Munising Marketplace, a mixed-use development project led by Renovare Development.

According to a Tuesday morning press release, the $18 million project involves the construction of a three-story building in a vacant lot at the corner of East Superior and Birch streets that will house 36 mixed-income residential units and a collaborative workforce center designed to foster job creation and placement for local workers and businesses.

“The State Land Bank Authority is committed to working on creative solutions for community and economic development in Michigan,” said Emily Doerr, Executive Director of SLBA, in a statement. “When approached about this exciting project, we were eager to come up with a way to provide funding for this development that we know will have a transformative impact on the local community and region.”

Renovare also has plans to renovate the former Munising Fire Hall.

Due to a shortage of housing, Munising has struggled to attract and retain the workforce it needs to support many of its industries, including hospitality, which is its economic mainstay. Local businesses and professional staff at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and Hiawatha National Forest, both of which are headquartered in the community, have been significantly impacted.

“The lack of housing is now affecting the ability of employers to expand because they are unable to find housing for workers. The Alger County Land Bank is proud to partner in the development of Munising Marketplace, as we create a long-lasting asset that will serve many generations to come by providing housing and access to job training to attract and retain talent in the UP,” stated Pam Johnson, Alger County Land Bank Chair. “With the support of the loan through the SLBA, we can springboard the funding needed to close the $18 million dollar project.”

Munising Marketplace will drive a comprehensive workforce development initiative that combines job skills training, housing wrap-around services and direct placement to good-paying jobs with businesses within the development. Master-leased and managed by MichiganWorks!, it will include street-level commercial space and a workforce development center on the first floor with on-site coaching, job placement and employer-driven skills training to facilitate tenant employment. Programs will include local apprenticeships, youth training programs, partnerships with schools and universities and collaborations across industry stakeholders, community-based organizations, educational institutions and businesses. The workforce placement program will encourage retail and restaurant tenants to actively participate in direct placement hiring programs offered through the center.

The development will also include workforce housing, with 36 studio, one- and two-bedroom units located on the second and third floors. A portion of the units will be set aside for individuals earning less than 80% of Area Median Income.

“This project presents a unique opportunity for collaboration and leverage of local, state and federal economic development tools,” explains Jill Ferrari, Managing Partner of Renovare Development. “The state and local land banks are providing critical resources needed to move this project forward to construction.”

Renovare Development is seeking New Markets Tax Credits to complete the construction and development of this project. The SLBA loan provided a much-needed resource to fulfill necessary requirements for the tax credits. SLBA remains committed to assisting communities to reach local goals in a wide variety of ways.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
Police identify woman killed in Marquette crash near rock cut
Police are searching for a suspect in an assault that took place Monday morning in Iron County.
Police search for suspect in Iron County assault
Britz was charged with six counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of child...
Chassell man charged for child sexually abusive activity
Nancy Gerwatowski was extradited back to Michigan on a warrant related to the Mackinac county...
Mother of ‘Baby Garnet’ in Mackinac County cold case extradited back to Michigan
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought ‘justice’

Latest News

Green Bay Police Department
Police: Green Bay homicide suspect may be in UP
Sign outside NMU
NMU reinstates mask mandate following rise in COVID-19 cases
Houghton County Sheriff Department.
UPDATE: Former Houghton County Undersheriff sentenced to probation for OUIL
Michigan elections.
Michigan voters to decide 5-way Republican gubernatorial primary