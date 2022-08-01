Upper Michigan Today prepares for August primary election

What to know about Tuesday’s election on Upper Michigan Today episode 86
Michigan gubernatorial candidates 2022.
Michigan gubernatorial candidates 2022.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia and Elizabeth reflect on a fun summer weekend and explain why a little bit of stress can be good for you.

Upper Michigan Today episode 86 Monday, August 1 part 1.

Plus... it’s election day Tuesday. TV6′s Jesse Wiederhold has been following the candidates and shares his biggest takeaways after meeting with them.

TV6's Jesse Wiederhold prepares you for the August primary election.

Wiederhold gives background information on the five Michigan gubernatorial candidates.

TV6's Jesse Wiederhold met the MI gubernatorial candidates and shares his biggest takeaways from their races.

And finally... what you need to know about voting Tuesday and how you can see your own name on a ballot (sort of).

Final reminders about the August election + take on a political career of your own, kind of.

Meet the gubernatorial, congressional and legislative candidates here.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

