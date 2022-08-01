Upper Michigan Today prepares for August primary election
What to know about Tuesday’s election on Upper Michigan Today episode 86
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia and Elizabeth reflect on a fun summer weekend and explain why a little bit of stress can be good for you.
Plus... it’s election day Tuesday. TV6′s Jesse Wiederhold has been following the candidates and shares his biggest takeaways after meeting with them.
Wiederhold gives background information on the five Michigan gubernatorial candidates.
And finally... what you need to know about voting Tuesday and how you can see your own name on a ballot (sort of).
Meet the gubernatorial, congressional and legislative candidates here.
Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.
