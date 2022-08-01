UP Wild Church gathers outside to be closer to nature

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A church that started in Marquette is gathering, but not in a chapel. Instead, U.P. Wild Church heads outside to connect with nature.

An attendee says they embrace the creation to be closer to the creator. They gather to be together in a community of like-minded people.

U.P. Wild Church says it tries to cater to all ages and welcomes young kids.

“We always try and do some focus for the kids and give them little parables to help them understand the connection between church and the great outdoors,” said Ken Kelley, an attendee of U.P. Wild Church.

U.P. Wild Church also has a group that meets in Delta County. Everyone is welcome regardless of denomination.

