UP Gem and Mineral Show coming to Marquette County Saturday

vendors come from all across the U.P. and Wisconsin
vendors come from all across the U.P. and Wisconsin(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Gem and Mineral Show is returning to Marquette County this Saturday.

More than 30 vendors will be set up inside and outside the Ishpeming Elks building with plenty of rocks, gems, minerals, jewelry and more for sale.

Kids can also participate in a treasure hunt and a rock dig. The show is hosted by the Ishpeming Rock and Mineral Club. The club’s President, Kirsten Maki, says the show is a great place to learn.

“It gives everybody, even non-rockhounds, an opportunity to learn more about our hobby and more about the geology of the Upper Peninsula,” Maki said. “It’s a great way to get out, enjoy the day. We have vendors inside and outside. It’s a great way to have some fun.”

The Gem and Mineral Show is Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is free to attend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
Police identify woman killed in Marquette crash near rock cut
Members of the Michigan Wolverines football team visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising,...
Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
A 16-year-old boy has died after drowning in Au Train Township.
16-year-old boy drowns in Au Train Township
The family arrived in the U.S. on July 27 after fleeing Ukraine from Russia's war
Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest

Latest News

Only using private boats, Michigamme Spurr Fire Department raises funds for a rescue boat of...
Michigamme Spurr Fire Department fundraises for rescue boat
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Michigan Circuit Court grants temporary restraining order on 1931 abortion ban
The ruling was based on the decision that the term “sex” in the Elliot Larsen Civil Rights Act...
Michigan Supreme Court rules anti-discrimination law protects LGBTQ
2021 Marquette Fall Enduro
Registration now open for Marquette Fall Enduro
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the election will be safe for voters.
Election officials provide updates, tips ahead of Michigan primary