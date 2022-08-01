UP Gem and Mineral Show coming to Marquette County Saturday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Gem and Mineral Show is returning to Marquette County this Saturday.

More than 30 vendors will be set up inside and outside the Ishpeming Elks building with plenty of rocks, gems, minerals, jewelry and more for sale.

Kids can also participate in a treasure hunt and a rock dig. The show is hosted by the Ishpeming Rock and Mineral Club. The club’s President, Kirsten Maki, says the show is a great place to learn.

“It gives everybody, even non-rockhounds, an opportunity to learn more about our hobby and more about the geology of the Upper Peninsula,” Maki said. “It’s a great way to get out, enjoy the day. We have vendors inside and outside. It’s a great way to have some fun.”

The Gem and Mineral Show is Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is free to attend.

