Unsettled weather Tuesday night & Wednesday

Mostly clear skies are expected for tonight and Tuesday, with breezy conditions. High temperatures will continue warming through Tuesday and Wednesday, with an increase in humidity as well. An area of showers and thunderstorms will be possible ahead of a warm front Tuesday night, with another round ahead of a cold front Wednesday. Some of these storms could produce some gusty winds and hail. Much brighter skies are then anticipated to end the week, with cooler conditions.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy, especially in the eastern U.P., where gusts to 25 mph are possible.

>Lows: Low to mid-50s, with upper-40s possible for the interior

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, with breezy conditions, especially near the Lake Michigan and Lake Superior shorelines, where gusts to 25 mph are possible.

>Highs: Around 80 for most, with low to mid-70s along the Lake Michigan and Lake Superior shorelines.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, with mostly cloudy skies.

>Lows: 60s

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, with mostly cloudy skies. Some of these storms could produce some gusty winds and hail. Humid and breezy, with wind gusts to 25 mph.

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 80

Saturday: Partly cloudy and humid, with an isolated rain shower possible.

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with an isolated rain shower possible in the southern U.P.

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated rain shower possible.

>Highs: Upper-60s

