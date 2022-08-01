Unsettled weather Tuesday night & Wednesday

Wednesday futurecast.
Wednesday futurecast.(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly clear skies are expected for tonight and Tuesday, with breezy conditions. High temperatures will continue warming through Tuesday and Wednesday, with an increase in humidity as well. An area of showers and thunderstorms will be possible ahead of a warm front Tuesday night, with another round ahead of a cold front Wednesday. Some of these storms could produce some gusty winds and hail. Much brighter skies are then anticipated to end the week, with cooler conditions.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy, especially in the eastern U.P., where gusts to 25 mph are possible.

>Lows: Low to mid-50s, with upper-40s possible for the interior

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, with breezy conditions, especially near the Lake Michigan and Lake Superior shorelines, where gusts to 25 mph are possible.

>Highs: Around 80 for most, with low to mid-70s along the Lake Michigan and Lake Superior shorelines.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, with mostly cloudy skies.

>Lows: 60s

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, with mostly cloudy skies. Some of these storms could produce some gusty winds and hail. Humid and breezy, with wind gusts to 25 mph.

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 80

Saturday: Partly cloudy and humid, with an isolated rain shower possible.

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with an isolated rain shower possible in the southern U.P.

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated rain shower possible.

>Highs: Upper-60s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Michigan Wolverines football team visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising,...
Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
A 16-year-old boy has died after drowning in Au Train Township.
16-year-old boy drowns in Au Train Township
The family arrived in the U.S. on July 27 after fleeing Ukraine from Russia's war
Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest
University of Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (left) and University of Michigan...
University of Michigan football team visits the Upper Peninsula

Latest News

showers
Active pattern is ahead
Warm and humid air for Wednesday
Rain on the way for tonight and tomorrow morning
Dew points in the afternoon
Spotty rain in store for Sunday evening
Perfect conditions to end July
Muggy Sunday with rain chances