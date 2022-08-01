Thunder on Iron Range comes to a close

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Thunder on the Iron Range music festival in Negaunee came to a close on Sunday.

Chasin’ Steel was just one of the bands performing Sunday afternoon and it closed with Hellbound Glory. General admission was $40 and as the day went on, those tickets became cheaper. Thunder on the Iron Range Promoter Mike Ridenour said there was plenty of different music people could enjoy throughout the weekend.

“Our music festival features bands of all different genres from 80′s rock to outlaw country, bluegrass southern rock. There’s pretty much something for everybody here,” Ridenour said.

To prepare for next year’s festival, organizers will talk with the city of Negaunee and law enforcement. Together, they will brainstorm ideas to make the festival better in the future.

