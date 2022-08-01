Thunder on Iron Range comes to a close

Chasin' Steel performing at Thunder on Iron Range
Chasin' Steel performing at Thunder on Iron Range(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Thunder on the Iron Range music festival in Negaunee came to a close on Sunday.

Chasin’ Steel was just one of the bands performing Sunday afternoon and it closed with Hellbound Glory. General admission was $40 and as the day went on, those tickets became cheaper. Thunder on the Iron Range Promoter Mike Ridenour said there was plenty of different music people could enjoy throughout the weekend.

“Our music festival features bands of all different genres from 80′s rock to outlaw country, bluegrass southern rock. There’s pretty much something for everybody here,” Ridenour said.

To prepare for next year’s festival, organizers will talk with the city of Negaunee and law enforcement. Together, they will brainstorm ideas to make the festival better in the future.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Michigan Wolverines football team visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising,...
Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
A 16-year-old boy has died after drowning in Au Train Township.
16-year-old boy drowns in Au Train Township
The family arrived in the U.S. on July 27 after fleeing Ukraine from Russia's war
Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest
University of Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (left) and University of Michigan...
University of Michigan football team visits the Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest
Family from Ukraine comes to the U.P.
University of Michigan football team visits the Upper Peninsula
University of Michigan football team visits the Upper Peninsula
This year marks the 50th year that the Fair has been held at the Greenland fairgrounds.
Ontonagon Fair prepares for the weekend
Get to know the candidates for Michigan’s 38th State Senate District
Get to know the candidates for Michigan's 38th State Senate District
Outback Art Fair this weekend
Outback Art Fair offers variety of art this weekend