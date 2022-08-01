Michigan Circuit Court grants temporary restraining order on 1931 abortion ban

Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday evening, the Oakland County 6th Circuit Court granted Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a temporary restraining order after a decision earlier in the day from the Michigan Court of Appeals that county prosecutors were not covered by an injunction barring prosecution under the state’s extreme 1931 law banning abortion.

Now, doctors and nurses in the impacted counties are able to offer abortions, and women can still access reproductive health care.

“I am grateful for this relief—however temporary—because it will help ensure that Michigan’s doctors, nurses, and health care systems can continue caring for their patients,” said Governor Whitmer. “Earlier, a decision from the Michigan Court of Appeals cleared a path for county prosecutors to use Michigan’s extreme 1931 abortion ban to prosecute doctors and nurses and jail them for doing their jobs. I immediately filed for a temporary restraining order, and I am proud that the Oakland Circuit Court has approved my request. This lack of legal clarity—that took place within the span of a workday—is yet another textbook example of why the Michigan Supreme Court must take up my lawsuit against the 1931 extreme abortion ban as soon as possible. Michigan’s, doctors, nurses, and health care systems cannot afford to wait any longer. I will keep fighting like hell to protect women and health care providers.”

The temporary restraining order granted by Judge Cunningham can be viewed here.

