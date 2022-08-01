Salvation Army partnering up with Walmart stores for ‘Stuff the Bus’ back to school donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Salvation Army is partnering with retailers to collect donations for back-to-school supplies with ‘Stuff the Bus.’ At Walmart stores across the country shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins at the front of each store.

Once collected the supplies will be distributed to those in need who have registered with the Salvation Army.

“With stuff the bus, this is an opportunity for everybody in the community, for the U.P. region, is able to give back to those that are in need so kids are not going without essential school necessities, backpacks, pencils, even folders,” said Captain Matthew Darrow, from the Marquette County Salvation Army.

Walmart and the Salvation Army have partnered for more than 30 years to meet community needs through a range of social services and programs.

