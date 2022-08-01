Registration now open for Marquette Fall Enduro

2021 Marquette Fall Enduro
2021 Marquette Fall Enduro(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 1, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the Marquette Fall Enduro and they’re looking for volunteers as well. The registration opened Monday, August 1, and race organizers say it’s already two thirds full.

There are seven stages, the open, for advanced cyclists requires participation in all seven, while beginners and intermediate racers can participate in as many stages as they choose. The race is also a fundraiser for the Noquemanon Trail Network.

“We let everybody know this is a fundraiser as well, they love what we have built here and they also love supporting that and for us to be able to give back so much money to the trails every year is the end goal and I think people are behind that too and they want to be a part of that,” said Nic Dobbs, Marquette Fall Enduro race director.

This will be the 8th Marquette Fall Enduro. The race is set for October first. To learn more about the race, including how to volunteer, click here.

