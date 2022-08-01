Police search for suspect in Iron County assault

GAASTRA, Mich. (WLUC) - An assault was reported at approximately 6 a.m. Monday just north of Gaastra on Bates/Gaastra Road.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) from the Iron Mountain Post say an 18-year-old Gaastra woman was out for a run when an unknown man attacked her.

The woman was able to fight off the attacker and get away. The suspect is described as a 5′8″, 220 pound, mid 20′s, white man with light short red hair, freckles and moles on his face. The suspect was driving a silver passenger car which is possibly a Ford.

Troopers are being assisted by the MSP Detective Bureau and are following up with all leads. MSP is asking people in the area to check any home security footage for assistance and they are asked to contact the MSP Iron Mountain Post at (906)774-2122 with any helpful information.

