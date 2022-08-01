Police search for suspect in Iron County assault

Police are searching for a suspect in an assault that took place Monday morning in Iron County.
Police are searching for a suspect in an assault that took place Monday morning in Iron County.(MSP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAASTRA, Mich. (WLUC) - An assault was reported at approximately 6 a.m. Monday just north of Gaastra on Bates/Gaastra Road.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) from the Iron Mountain Post say an 18-year-old Gaastra woman was out for a run when an unknown man attacked her.

The woman was able to fight off the attacker and get away. The suspect is described as a 5′8″, 220 pound, mid 20′s, white man with light short red hair, freckles and moles on his face. The suspect was driving a silver passenger car which is possibly a Ford.

Troopers are being assisted by the MSP Detective Bureau and are following up with all leads. MSP is asking people in the area to check any home security footage for assistance and they are asked to contact the MSP Iron Mountain Post at (906)774-2122 with any helpful information.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
Police identify woman killed in Marquette crash near rock cut
Members of the Michigan Wolverines football team visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising,...
Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
A 16-year-old boy has died after drowning in Au Train Township.
16-year-old boy drowns in Au Train Township
The family arrived in the U.S. on July 27 after fleeing Ukraine from Russia's war
Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest

Latest News

MSU police evacuate Fee Hall due to bomb threat
MSU police evacuate Fee Hall due to bomb threat
Nancy Gerwatowski was extradited back to Michigan on a warrant related to the Mackinac county...
Mother of ‘Baby Garnet’ in Mackinac County cold case extradited back to Michigan
Alger County Fair coming soon
Alger County Fair begins Aug. 5 in Chatham
The front entrance to the Keweenaw Heritage Center.
Keweenaw Heritage Center raises funds for new roof