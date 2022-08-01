Outback Art Fair offers variety of art this weekend

Outback Art Fair this weekend
Outback Art Fair this weekend(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette art fair returned to Picnic Rocks Park with a wide variety of artists over the weekend.

The Outback Art Fair was open throughout the weekend for people to buy items like paintings or other crafts. There were also snacks like kettle corn and henna art stations. The organizer of the event, Cindy Engle, said fairs like this are a good opportunity for people to learn about local art in the community.

“I think that art in any form that’s music or food art, there’s so many forms of art that it’s just a great way to enjoy life or make things better in your life,” Engle said.

In the coming months, the Outback Art Fair will be planning for next year’s art fair.

