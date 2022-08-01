Original musical about Iron County summer camp hits stage Saturday

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - “One Wonderful Day” is an original musical written about Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp in Crystal Falls. Co-writer and producer Christopher Warmanen has many special memories to share.

“I actually grew up at Fortune Lake,” Warmanen said. “My dad was the director for many years from the late 1970s until 1994. This has really been a labor of love for me to bring this story of Fortune Lake to life on the stage that people haven’t seen before.”

More than 30 cast members started rehearsing Monday. Warmanen said the show is about a “day in the life” at camp.

“We started the whole idea back about three years ago, where we were planning for the 90th anniversary of Fortune Lake, but due to the pandemic it got delayed,” Warmanen explained. “We are really excited to have it come to life this week.”

With less than one week to prepare, Eliisa Herman has the task of choreographing the show.

“This show has been really fun because a lot of the songs you are going to hear already have some camp-themed movements,” Herman said. “We have taken those and adapted them to make them more theatre.”

The cast read through the script for the first time Sunday night. Warmanen is excited for the rest of the week.

“We’ve been working on it for nearly three years and then to finally have it come to life where everybody is in one place and reading it, that was really exciting to hear,” Warmanen said.

The show will be at the Crystal Theatre on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. Tickets are still available here.

