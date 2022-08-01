‘National Night Out’ returns Tuesday to Florence County

AURORA, Wis. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, “National Night Out” returns across the country. Always on the first Tuesday in August, the event looks to bring first responders and the community together.

One celebration will be at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Aurora. First responders from Dickinson, Florence, and Marinette Counties will gather.

“They get to see us not in that emergency situation,” said Dan Miller, Florence County Sheriff. “It is scary when you are a little guy or girl and the police, fire or EMS are at your house. Someone is having an emergency. Here, you will get to talk to them. There will be coloring books, crayons, stickers, all of that kind of stuff.”

The event will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. CT at the NWTC in Aurora. It is free to attend.

