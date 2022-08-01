MSU Police evacuate Fee Hall due to bomb threat

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A bomb threat forced Michigan State University to evacuate Fee Hall on Monday.

In the early afternoon an alert went out to university students and staff warning them of the threat and asking them to evacuate. According to the Michigan State University (MSU) Police Department, a person reported a bomb threat ‘at or near’ Fee Hall’s east wing.

“We are asking you to evacuate Fee Hall East Wing immediately and report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons to Michigan State University Police,” the department said in the message.

The warning went out shortly after 1 p.m.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

