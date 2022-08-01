Michigan gas prices fall again

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA the Michigan gas price averages have fallen once again. Since last week they have fallen a total of 20 cents.

The national average is now at $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas, while the average in Michigan is now $4.22 per gallon.

Keweenaw County has the highest average in the Upper Peninsula at $4.69. Menominee County has the lowest average in the Upper Peninsula at $3.97.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.