Michigan gas prices fall again

The Michigan state average is down 20 cents compared to last week
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA the Michigan gas price averages have fallen once again. Since last week they have fallen a total of 20 cents.

The national average is now at $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas, while the average in Michigan is now $4.22 per gallon.

Keweenaw County has the highest average in the Upper Peninsula at $4.69. Menominee County has the lowest average in the Upper Peninsula at $3.97.

