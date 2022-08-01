Michigamme Spurr Fire Department fundraises for rescue boat

A new rescue boat hopes to bring down water emergencies.
Only using private boats, Michigamme Spurr Fire Department raises funds for a rescue boat of...
Only using private boats, Michigamme Spurr Fire Department raises funds for a rescue boat of their own.(WLUC)
By Jack Caron
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigamme Spur Fire Department has eyes on a new rescue boat for the first time.

Currently in the beginning stages of fundraising, the volunteer-run fire department has never had a rescue boat of its own. Relying solely on private boats and those owned by firefighters has caused an issue of problems says Fire Chief Joe Perry.

“It’s always hit and miss using personal boats,” said Perry. “You never if there is gas in their boat.”

On top of fueling issues, personal boats are not built for water rescues but the new boat in mind is.

The 70-horsepower Whally Brandweer boat is built for rescues. Coming in at $25,000, the 100% recyclable polyethylene boat features an opening bow to provide a platform for easy access on and off the vessel. This comes in a time of increased water rescues, as Perry describes.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve had an increased amount of calls on the lakes. Just this year we’ve had 4 rescue calls already between Lake Michigamme and a couple of other lakes,” said Perry.

As Michigamme Spurr Fire Department is still planning fundraising events, donations can be sent to the Michigamme Township Office and on Facebook via the fire department’s Venmo.

