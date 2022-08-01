Marquette man invents tool for faster, easier tree planting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can plant an oak tree in 15 seconds or less.

Lowell Larson thought up the Squirrel Acorn Planter in the ‘90s, but the product didn’t come to fruition until 2016 with the help of Invent@NMU.

Meet the man behind the Squirrel Acorn Planter.

Larson demonstrates how the Squirrel works.

Testing out the Squirrel Acorn Planter.

The Squirrel Acorn Planter is featured on forestry-suppliers.com. It’s made in K.I. Sawyer, Michigan and has been sold in all 50 states and internationally.

To learn more about this product and/or to purchase one for yourself, visit www.nutplanter.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.