Marquette man invents tool for faster, easier tree planting
This U.P. made product has reached international territory
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can plant an oak tree in 15 seconds or less.
Lowell Larson thought up the Squirrel Acorn Planter in the ‘90s, but the product didn’t come to fruition until 2016 with the help of Invent@NMU.
Larson demonstrates how the Squirrel works.
The Squirrel Acorn Planter is featured on forestry-suppliers.com. It’s made in K.I. Sawyer, Michigan and has been sold in all 50 states and internationally.
To learn more about this product and/or to purchase one for yourself, visit www.nutplanter.com.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.