Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer.(New Hampshire State Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, N.H. (Gray News) – A man in New Hampshire was arrested after a state trooper clocked him driving 161 mph, officials said.

According to New Hampshire State Police, Trooper Sawn Slaney was on patrol on Interstate 93 when an orange sports car flew past him. Slaney clocked the vehicle on radar at 161 mph, more than double the interstate’s 70-mph speed limit.

State police said the sports car was moving so fast that Slaney was unable to chase down the driver.

Slaney notified nearby law enforcement about the vehicle, and the sports car was eventually forced to come to a stop because of traffic. Officers with the Woodstock Police Department detained the driver.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Zapata-Rebello from Danbury, Connecticut. He was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer.

Zapata-Rebello was released on a summons to appear in court on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Michigan Wolverines football team visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising,...
Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
A 16-year-old boy has died after drowning in Au Train Township.
16-year-old boy drowns in Au Train Township
The family arrived in the U.S. on July 27 after fleeing Ukraine from Russia's war
Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest
University of Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (left) and University of Michigan...
University of Michigan football team visits the Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest
Family from Ukraine comes to the U.P.
University of Michigan football team visits the Upper Peninsula
University of Michigan football team visits the Upper Peninsula
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
Big cities are seeing their schools shrink, with more schools serving fewer students, resulting...
Cities face crisis as fewer kids enroll and schools shrink