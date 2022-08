MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You are invited to honor health care workers who helped during the pandemic.

The event will be held at OSF St. Francis Hospital, outside the Serenity Garden.

Lacey Crabb says it's about taking time to remember.

The event will be August 3, starting at 11:00 a.m.

