Hiawatha National Forest shares hiking safety tips

File Image
File Image(FILE)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A scenic hike in the Upper Peninsula could potentially be fatal without necessary precautions.

The Hiawatha Forest Service is urging hikers to stay safe after a park visitor was injured while hiking at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on July 13. Another hiker was severely injured after falling off a cliff on Grand Island two weeks later

“I think the best thing for folks to keep in mind is that their safety comes first and you can do that by having situational awareness,” Hiawatha National Forest Public Affairs Officer Chelsea Kallery said.

Kallery said the number one thing to do is to bring along the 10 essentials.

“Navigation, sun protection, light, first aid, fire, shelter, extra food, extra water, extra clothing, and a knife,” Kallery said.

It’s always important to plan and prepare before leaving for a hike through the wilderness.

“Looking at the weather is one of the most important things you can do. Sometimes the weather has impacts on the landscape after the main event is over,” Kallery said.

Kallery said hikers should also let someone know where they are going and when they will be back. They should also be on the lookout while enjoying time outdoors.

“If you are hiking and you come near an area that has an overlook it’s better to stay on the trail or very near,” Kallery said.

Water and lakeside safety also goes hand-in-hand with hiking safety.

“If you are going in a kayak make sure you have the proper kayak with you for the body of water that you are going on. For example, in Lake Superior we recommend a larger sea kayak,” Kallery said.

Whether on land or sea, Kallery urges people to recognize their physical capacity.

“When you have gone far enough it’s okay to turn around, some people want to get to the next mile marker but if you feel it’s time to go home trust your body,” Kallery said.

For more information on hiking tips, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
Police identify woman killed in Marquette crash near rock cut
Members of the Michigan Wolverines football team visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising,...
Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
A 16-year-old boy has died after drowning in Au Train Township.
16-year-old boy drowns in Au Train Township
The family arrived in the U.S. on July 27 after fleeing Ukraine from Russia's war
Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest

Latest News

Only using private boats, Michigamme Spurr Fire Department raises funds for a rescue boat of...
Michigamme Spurr Fire Department fundraises for rescue boat
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Michigan Circuit Court grants temporary restraining order on 1931 abortion ban
The ruling was based on the decision that the term “sex” in the Elliot Larsen Civil Rights Act...
Michigan Supreme Court rules anti-discrimination law protects LGBTQ
2021 Marquette Fall Enduro
Registration now open for Marquette Fall Enduro
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the election will be safe for voters.
Election officials provide updates, tips ahead of Michigan primary