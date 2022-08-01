Gogebic Community College receives bomb threat, one of many around state

GCC says all college operations will resume Tuesday.
(Gogebic Community College logo)
(Gogebic Community College logo)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A bomb threat at Gogebic Community College was one of many across the state Monday afternoon, police say.

According to the Michigan State Police, at 3:20 p.m. Monday, the Michigan State Police, Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department, and Ironwood Public Safety Department responded to a bomb threat at the Gogebic Community College in Ironwood Township. 

The MSP says similar threats were received at other universities and colleges across the state with no devices found.  Area law enforcement carried out the emergency action plan, which included a thorough search of the premise, with Gogebic Community College personnel. Police determined the threat was not credible.

GCC says all college operations will resume Tuesday. The school thanks law enforcement officers for their diligence in responding to the threat.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in South Marquette slows traffic near the rock cut.
Police identify woman killed in Marquette crash near rock cut
Britz was charged with six counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of child...
Chassell man charged for child sexually abusive activity
Police are searching for a suspect in an assault that took place Monday morning in Iron County.
Police search for suspect in Iron County assault
Members of the Michigan Wolverines football team visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising,...
Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers

Latest News

A scenic hike in the Upper Peninsula could potentially be fatal without necessary precautions.
Hiawatha National Forest shares hiking safety tips
LGBTQ Michiganders are now protected from discrimination thanks to a state Supreme Court ruling...
Michigan Supreme Court rules anti-discrimination law protects LGBTQ
TV6's Jesse Wiederhold talks about Monday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (09/01/2022)
Only using private boats, Michigamme Spurr Fire Department raises funds for a rescue boat of...
Michigamme Spurr Fire Department fundraises for rescue boat