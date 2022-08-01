Gogebic Community College receives bomb threat, one of many around state

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A bomb threat at Gogebic Community College was one of many across the state Monday afternoon, police say.

According to the Michigan State Police, at 3:20 p.m. Monday, the Michigan State Police, Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department, and Ironwood Public Safety Department responded to a bomb threat at the Gogebic Community College in Ironwood Township.

The MSP says similar threats were received at other universities and colleges across the state with no devices found. Area law enforcement carried out the emergency action plan, which included a thorough search of the premise, with Gogebic Community College personnel. Police determined the threat was not credible.

GCC says all college operations will resume Tuesday. The school thanks law enforcement officers for their diligence in responding to the threat.

