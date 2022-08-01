Fundraiser for Menominee museum gives a look into the past

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fundraiser attendees in Marinette and Menominee had a unique look into life in the 1800s and 1900s on Sunday.

The West Shore Fishing Museum hosted its 10th annual Heritage Craft Days. The event hosted a black smith, weavers and other demonstrators showing what life was like in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Event organizer Tina Oman says it could not have happened without the volunteers.

“I really want to give a hand to all of the volunteers that work at our museum, of course, we could always use more help,” Oman said.

Oman says she hopes attendees take away a new wealth of knowledge.

“I hope they walk away with realizing there is really a lot out there they probably never knew about,” Oman said. “We hear people from Marinette and Menominee say all the time, ‘I’ve never been there,’ or ‘I don’t know what that’s all about.’ I really think that lifelong curiosity is vital.”

George Potvin is a blacksmith. He was one of more than 40 volunteers and demonstrators at the event.

“It’s really nice to be here, you just get a good feeling about the area,” Potvin said.

The museum is trying to raise $70,000 to finish a new building that will act as an open viewing area for their archives celebrating the fishers of the surrounding area like the grandfather of Marinette native Lloyd Angwall Sr.

“I look at these kids around here and I think they are amazed at what is this thing, and they look outside, and they wonder what it is,” Angwall Sr. “They come back and they remember what it is, they really will.”

Visit their website to donate, volunteer or learn more about other events it hosts.

