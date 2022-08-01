Election officials provide updates, tips ahead of Michigan primary

Mich. (WLUC) - With the Michigan primary election Tuesday, election officials provided some tips on how to be prepared before going into your polling location.

Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma says the first thing voters should do is make sure they are registered and check where their polling location is.

Talsma and the Michigan Secretary of State also remind everyone to be respectful to poll workers and make sure they are not wearing or distributing any campaign materials.

“All of our machines are tested beforehand; it’s called a public accuracy test,” Talsma said. “They’ve all been tested by our different jurisdictions, so everyone is ready to go, everything is working correctly, and we are ready for the public.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the election will be safe for voters.

“Today the day before our first statewide election since 2020 I am here to assure voters that they will be safe and that their rights will be protected, in both the primary election tomorrow and the general election in November,” Benson said.

Michigan has same-day voter registration up to and during the day of the election if you have not registered yet.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.