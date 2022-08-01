Chassell man charged for child sexually abusive activity

File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Kyle Edward Britz, 18 of Chassell, was arraigned for child sexually abusive activity, child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime on July 20.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force started investigating when a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Evidence led to where Britz was living in Houghton County. Investigators searched his home and digital evidence was found.

Britz was charged with six counts of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, and three counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated. Britz was arraigned in 97th District Court.

If convicted, Britz faces up to 25 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity-aggravated, 10 years for the child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, and 20 years or more or life for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on its website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

