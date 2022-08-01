Back to school event brings hope to Escanaba families

Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson says this was one of the largest turnouts with about...
Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson says this was one of the largest turnouts with about 1,500 families who received help.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba families received a helping hand today thanks to a group of 150 volunteers.

The fourth annual Mission of Hope handed out food, shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to families in need. Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson says this was one of the largest turnouts with about 1,500 families who received help.

“This year with all of the inflation and grocery prices there is a real need, a deep need,” Culberson said. “This is probably our biggest year for need in this community and it was just awesome to see people come through and either just share their own stories about how much this touched them, or just break down and be able to pray with each other. It’s just a beautiful day of being able to support and encourage and give out hope, which is what this event is all about.”

The organization also holds another day of giving around Christmas to help families around the holidays.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old boy has died after drowning in Au Train Township.
16-year-old boy drowns in Au Train Township
University of Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (left) and University of Michigan...
University of Michigan football team visits the Upper Peninsula
Members of the Michigan Wolverines football team visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising,...
Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
The family arrived in the U.S. on July 27 after fleeing Ukraine from Russia's war
Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest

Latest News

George Potvin is a blacksmith. He was one of more than 40 volunteers and demonstrators at the...
Fundraiser for Menominee museum gives a look into the past
Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano speaks to supporters at The Knight Club in...
Garrett Soldano makes final push ahead of Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary
Segment of Asbury Road in Dubuque closed due to Water Main Repair
CR-496 in Ely Twp. to close Monday, August 1
Bike show held at American Legion Post 349
Motorcyclists host bike show to raise funds at Little Lake