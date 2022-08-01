Back to school event brings hope to Escanaba families

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba families received a helping hand today thanks to a group of 150 volunteers.

The fourth annual Mission of Hope handed out food, shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to families in need. Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson says this was one of the largest turnouts with about 1,500 families who received help.

“This year with all of the inflation and grocery prices there is a real need, a deep need,” Culberson said. “This is probably our biggest year for need in this community and it was just awesome to see people come through and either just share their own stories about how much this touched them, or just break down and be able to pray with each other. It’s just a beautiful day of being able to support and encourage and give out hope, which is what this event is all about.”

The organization also holds another day of giving around Christmas to help families around the holidays.

