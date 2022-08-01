Alger County Fair open Aug. 5 in Chatham

Alger County Fair coming soon
Alger County Fair coming soon(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - Livestock shows, live music and a Little Miss Alger Contest are just some activities included in the Alger County Fair this weekend.

The mission of the event is to promote and advance the interest in agriculture, household arts, mechanical arts and sciences. Alger County Fair Board President Paul Naasz said they have a new addition to the fairgrounds this year.

“We have a new pavilion that was built for the livestock show and in the past, we’ve had an open-air show and if the weather is bad we run into trouble. We got a grant from MDAR and a very generous donation from the Ben Lauren Memorial Foundation,” Naasz said.

Naasz adds that the fair is a combined event with the Chatham Homecoming.

“It’s where all the classes that graduated from Superior Central here in Chatham gather for their annual class reunion,” Naasz said.

Admission is $5 on Friday and Saturday which can be used for the rest of the weekend and $2 on Sunday.

For more information on events click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Michigan Wolverines football team visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising,...
Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
A 16-year-old boy has died after drowning in Au Train Township.
16-year-old boy drowns in Au Train Township
The family arrived in the U.S. on July 27 after fleeing Ukraine from Russia's war
Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest
University of Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (left) and University of Michigan...
University of Michigan football team visits the Upper Peninsula

Latest News

The front entrance to the Keweenaw Heritage Center.
Keweenaw Heritage Center raises funds for new roof
Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Agriculture; The iconic Forest Service welcome sign invites...
Hiawatha National Forest seeks public input for the Grand Island Habitat Restoration Project
MSU police evacuate Fee Hall due to bomb threat
File photo of police lights.
Chassell man charged for child sexually abusive activity