Alger County Fair open Aug. 5 in Chatham

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - Livestock shows, live music and a Little Miss Alger Contest are just some activities included in the Alger County Fair this weekend.

The mission of the event is to promote and advance the interest in agriculture, household arts, mechanical arts and sciences. Alger County Fair Board President Paul Naasz said they have a new addition to the fairgrounds this year.

“We have a new pavilion that was built for the livestock show and in the past, we’ve had an open-air show and if the weather is bad we run into trouble. We got a grant from MDAR and a very generous donation from the Ben Lauren Memorial Foundation,” Naasz said.

Naasz adds that the fair is a combined event with the Chatham Homecoming.

“It’s where all the classes that graduated from Superior Central here in Chatham gather for their annual class reunion,” Naasz said.

Admission is $5 on Friday and Saturday which can be used for the rest of the weekend and $2 on Sunday.

