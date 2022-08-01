Active pattern is ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers exit the eastern U.P. early in the morning as a front moves through. Clouds with cooler temperatures will linger for the day. High pressure moves in tomorrow leading to some sunshine. Our next front is expected on Wednesday. Showers and storms will develop late tomorrow night and continue into Wednesday. A few storms could reach severe limits with strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. The upper-level pattern will generally have a ridge over the Great Lakes this will keep temperatures generally above normal.

Today: Morning showers east, staying mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 60s to upper 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers west

>Highs: Low 80s west, upper 70s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Saturday: Chance for showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Michigan Wolverines football team visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising,...
Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
A 16-year-old boy has died after drowning in Au Train Township.
16-year-old boy drowns in Au Train Township
The family arrived in the U.S. on July 27 after fleeing Ukraine from Russia's war
Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest
University of Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (left) and University of Michigan...
University of Michigan football team visits the Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Warm and humid air for Wednesday
Rain on the way for tonight and tomorrow morning
Dew points in the afternoon
Spotty rain in store for Sunday evening
Perfect conditions to end July
Muggy Sunday with rain chances
warmer
Perfect U.P. summer conditions to end July