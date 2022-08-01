Active pattern is ahead

Showers exit the eastern U.P. early in the morning as a front moves through. Clouds with cooler temperatures will linger for the day. High pressure moves in tomorrow leading to some sunshine. Our next front is expected on Wednesday. Showers and storms will develop late tomorrow night and continue into Wednesday. A few storms could reach severe limits with strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. The upper-level pattern will generally have a ridge over the Great Lakes this will keep temperatures generally above normal.

Today: Morning showers east, staying mostly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 60s to upper 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers west

>Highs: Low 80s west, upper 70s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Saturday: Chance for showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

