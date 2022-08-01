7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois

Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) - Police say seven people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.

Police say 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz and five children in a Chevrolet van were killed. The children were ages 5 to 13.

The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz, was seriously injured.

Jennifer Fernandez, the 22-year-old driver of an Acura TSX, was also killed in the crash. Police say she was traveling in the wrong direction on westbound I-90 before striking the van.

Both vehicles were “engulfed in flames,” according to police.

It wasn’t immediately known why Fernandez was in the wrong lanes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Michigan Wolverines football team visited Bob Gamelin at MediLodge of Munising,...
Michigan football team surprises Munising man during UP visit
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
A 16-year-old boy has died after drowning in Au Train Township.
16-year-old boy drowns in Au Train Township
The family arrived in the U.S. on July 27 after fleeing Ukraine from Russia's war
Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest
University of Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (left) and University of Michigan...
University of Michigan football team visits the Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Gas pump generic
Michigan gas prices fall again
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C.,...
Harris to announce $1 billion to states to help them prepare for floods, extreme heat
Processed chicken is seen in this file photo. The federal government on Monday announced...
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa