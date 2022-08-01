4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding

Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from left: Madison, 8, and Riley Jr., 6; and bottom, from left, Chance, 2, and Nevaeh, 4.(Source: Courtesy: Smith and Noble Family/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Rescue workers in Kentucky are still trying to find missing people as the death toll continues to rise from catastrophic flooding.

Monday morning, it was up to 30. Four of them are siblings, just 8, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

Their parents, identified as Amber Smith and Riley Noble, got the flash flood warning early Thursday morning in Knott County and got the kids out of their trailer, eventually watching it float off as they clung to a nearby tree.

But the water was too strong, and all four kids were dragged away.

The children were identified to CNN by family members as Chance, 2, Nevaeh, 4, Riley Jr., 6, and Madison, 8.

Their parents hung on to the tree for hours before being rescued, only to find out all four of their kids had drowned. Their children’s bodies were found the next day.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes recovery crews are “going to be finding bodies for weeks, many of them swept hundreds of yards, maybe a quarter-mile plus from where they were last.”

And more rain is expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Gov. Andy Beshear expects authorities will be finding bodies for weeks after floods ravaged eastern Kentucky. (Source: CNN/WLEX/NBC)

