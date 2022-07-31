Waters of Fortune invades Bewabic State Park

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Families learned about invasive species in unique ways in Crystal Falls Saturday.

Waters of Fortune was a free event for anyone with a Michigan Recreation Passport. Its goal was to raise awareness of water quality issues that are caused by invasive species. Rock painting, face painting, bingo, and a waterski show from the Ski-ters were among the activities at the event.

Organizers say the event was a fun way to learn about invasive species.

“We’re just trying to dispense a little bit of information, get people aware of the issue, and at the same time make it an enjoyable experience,” said Jennifer Ricker-Feak, district manager for Iron Baraga Conservation District.

The event was held at Bewabic State Park from noon until 4 p.m. CT.

