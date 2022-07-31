Waters of Fortune invades Bewabic State Park

Children of all ages enjoyed painting rocks at Waters of Fortune.
Children of all ages enjoyed painting rocks at Waters of Fortune.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Families learned about invasive species in unique ways in Crystal Falls Saturday.

Waters of Fortune was a free event for anyone with a Michigan Recreation Passport. Its goal was to raise awareness of water quality issues that are caused by invasive species. Rock painting, face painting, bingo, and a waterski show from the Ski-ters were among the activities at the event.

Organizers say the event was a fun way to learn about invasive species.

“We’re just trying to dispense a little bit of information, get people aware of the issue, and at the same time make it an enjoyable experience,” said Jennifer Ricker-Feak, district manager for Iron Baraga Conservation District.

The event was held at Bewabic State Park from noon until 4 p.m. CT.

