Spotty rain in store for Sunday evening

Today has been another ideal summer day with a little bit of humidity and Sunday is looking to be a little muggier. It will be partly cloudy throughout Sunday but chances of rain rise in the late evening and morning of Monday. While now it is not looking widespread some areas in our western and central counties will still see some moderate to heavy rain. Temperatures will relax back into the 70s after the rain but will rise back into the 80s by Wednesday.

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning and afternoon; rain chances in the late night

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s inland; High 70s to Low 80s near coast

Monday: Scattered rain in the morning; mostly cloudy in afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; isolated showers possible

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Wednesday: Scattered rain throughout; isolated t-storms possible

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.