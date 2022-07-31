Rain on the way for tonight and tomorrow morning

Warm and humid air for Wednesday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
While today has been partly cloudy and warmer than usual rain is on the way coming from the west. That rain will come in the late night and will move through our western and central counties. That rain will linger in some central counties Monday morning but will dissipate by the afternoon. Temperatures will also be cooler because of the cold front passing through tonight and tomorrow.

Monday: Lingering rain in the morning; mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; warming air

>Highs: Mid to High 70s; isolated Low 80s

Wednesday: Scattered rain in the afternoon; isolated t-storms possible

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy; lingering showers

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy; slightly cooler air

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

