Northern Lights YMCA gets dirty at Mountain Mud Sling

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA got dirty in Iron Mountain Saturday.

It was the Mountain Mud Sling, a fun run through Pine Mountain with a twist. Teams had to maneuver through obstacles such as a slip and slide, 500 stairs, and the famous giant mud pit.

There was even a King of the Mountain competition to see which team could run the obstacle course the most times. Team Josh and Team Parker tied for first, each team completing the course five times.

Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to get active.

“It’s just a great chance for everybody to get together and do something active,” said Sandi Bingham, Northern Lights YMCA health and wellness coordinator. “At the Y we like to promote health and wellness, and this is just one great opportunity that we have.”

Saturday’s Mountain Mud Sling ran from 8 to 11 a.m. CT. The Northern Lights YMCA would like to thank sponsors and volunteers for their efforts in organizing the muddy event.

