Motorcyclists host bike show to raise funds at Little Lake

LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorcyclists gathered in Little Lake Saturday for a bike show while raising funds for a non-profit.

The American Legion Riders at post 349 hosted the event. There were fifty-fifty raffles and games like a tire toss. This is the post’s first bike show and the Director of the American Legion Post 349, Richard Wood said the proceeds raises money for the American Legion Legacy Fund. That money goes toward scholarships for children of deceased or disabled veterans.

“We’re here for the veterans, the community and the youth and this is just one step in what we do each year to help out in all those areas,” Wood said.

The post hopes to make this show an annual event and make it bigger in the following years.

