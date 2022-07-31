Hundreds attend 123rd annual Italian Fest in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, it was all about Italy in Ishpeming for the 123rd annual Italian Fest. The event was put on by the St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society.

Hundreds gathered at Al Quaal Recreational Area, where there were local vendors, live music and, of course, pasta. There were even attractions for the kids, such as bounce houses and pony rides.

This was the first time in three years the event was held in person, with no event in the past two years because of COVID-19.

“This really makes this one much more special for everybody, and we’re just excited that people were coming out and enjoying the day,” said St. Rocco - St. Anthony President Jim Bertucci.

The St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society is already looking forward to putting on the 124th annual Italian Fest at Al Quaal next year.

