Garrett Soldano makes final push ahead of Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial primary

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The road to Tuesday’s GOP gubernatorial primary in Michigan is winding down.

Candidate Garrett Soldano made a final appeal to his supporters Sunday afternoon during a meet-and-greet at The Knight Club in Marysville, Mich.

Gray Washington News Bureau reporter Nicole Neuman asked Soldano how he’s feeling heading into election day.

“We’re feeling very confident, because what we bring to the table is our grassroots army,” said Soldano. “And if you guys listened to my speech, we have been hammering the past several weeks with our door knocking, our phone calls.”

Soldano supporters say his “We The People” platform is what makes him attractive as a candidate.

“I believe Garrett Soldano is the right man for the job, because he is running a ‘we’ campaign, not a ‘me’ campaign,” said Martha Burich.

“He’s pro-life,” said Tim Elsey. “He’s against CRT. He’s pro-Second Amendment. That just says it all.”

During his speech, Soldano also spoke about former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of his Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon.

“I think it gave her a little bit of a boost, but President Trump doesn’t vote in the state of Michigan,” said Soldano. “The only endorsements that I truly, truly want is the people and that’s what we’re going to get on Aug. 2.”

In addition to Maryville, Soldano made campaign stops in Warren and Taylor.

Other candidates in the race include Ryan Kelley, Minister Ralph Rebandt, and Kevin Rinke.

