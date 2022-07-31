FlivverFest continues to raise money for Kingsford athletics

A couple enjoys live music
A couple enjoys live music(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - FlivverFest fed families with food, fun, and fireworks this weekend. The 7th annual FlivverFest continued to raise money for Kingsford athletics Saturday.

In its first years, FlivverFest donated to Kingsford’s football team for safety gear. It now donates to all of Kingsford’s athletic teams for nearly any need.

The event featured bounce houses, a cornhole tournament, and six U.P. bands. The event’s co-organizer says the event is a fun way to support the community.

“It’s great for the community of the Iron Mountain and Kingsford area, and the surrounding area,” said Rick Holland, FlivverFest co-organizer. “It’s just a fun event, a good music festival, and a good get-together.”

The non-profit event has donated more than $100,000 to Kingsford athletics over the last seven years.

