ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission will closed part of County Road August 1 in Ely Township.

From 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., CR-496 between County Road 478 and County Road CKM will be closed to through traffic for maintenance.

For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at (906) 486-4491.

